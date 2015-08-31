Cindy Crawford reunites with fellow Supermodels

Cindy Crawford has reunited with some of her fellow supermodels for a new project.

The 49-year-old beauty joined forces with Tatjana Patitz, Nadja Auermann, Karen Alexander and Helena Christensen for a shoot with photographer Peter Lindbergh and couldn't resist taking to Instagram to share a sneak peek.

She captioned the image: "The reunion! #BTS with @therealpeterlindbergh. Director's cut video up on @nowness today...More to come."

The picture shows everyone in white robes with Helena's open to reveal a glimpse of her black bathing suit.

Both Helena, 46, and Cindy can be seen clutching coffee cups.

Lindbergh also shared his own picture, a black-and-white shot of all of the models posing in oversized knit sweaters.

And the behind the scenes clip on the online video channel Nowness shows the models talking about their photographer.

"The thing that makes working with Peter memorable is his energy," Cindy said.

"He loves women and that really comes across; he really sees the beauty in a mature woman."