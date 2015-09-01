Miley's Reaction to Nicki Minaj's VMA Shade is Everything

If you had any doubts that Nicki Minaj’s epic shade-throwing was staged at the MTV Video Music Awards yesterday – this should clear up a few things.

Minaj struck the fear of God into VMA host Miley Cyrus as she accepted the award for Best Hip-Hop Video early on in the ceremony, putting Cyrus on blast for calling her “not too kind” in an interview with the New York Times.

"And now, back to this b**** that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press," Minaj seethed from the podium. “Miley, what's good?”

As Cyrus attempted to respond, accusing the media of manipulating her words, Minaj could be seen mouthing "Don't play with me, b****.”

While we didn't see Cyrus' immediate reaction on-air, MTV livestream cameras caught the exact moment that she realised what was happening (watch the moment at the top).

Cyrus landed on her feet, though, quipping, “Nicki, congratu-f***in'-lations,” but we’re pretty sure she’ll have nightmares about that stare-down for months.