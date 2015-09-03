WATCH: Harry Styles Hit In Head With Can Of Red Bull

Poor, poor Harry.

When he's not stacking it mid-song in front of thousands of people (see below), then he's being pegged in the head with a full can of Red Bull.

The One Direction singer was just trying to wrap up a concert in Philadelphia with his fellow bandmates Louis, Niall and Liam, when a fan hurled a can of the energy drink - filled with water, apparently - directly at his forehead.

In obvious pain, Styles began to clutch his face and walked off stage, even though the band was beginning to sing their final song, Best Song Ever.

The thrower - Hannah Cooke - took to Twitter after the show to explain the situation.

"I accidentally hit him in the face and he doesn’t even notice me [crying emoji] what a waste," she tweeted.

Naturally, her account was soon flooded with the angry tweets of Directioners, who began sending her lots of hate and even death threats, forcing Cooke to respond.

I didn't mean to hurt harry yikes — Han. (@HannaCooke17) September 2, 2015

I hope you all realise now that you shouldn't throw something on stage as it can injure them badly. Don't make the mistake I did. — Han. (@HannaCooke17) September 2, 2015