If popstars have taught us anything, it's that nothing cures a broken heart faster than releasing a breakup track.

Gwen Stefani Releases Emotional New Song

Cue Gwen Stefani - who split with her hubby of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, in August of this year - releasing a brand new track, aptly titled Used To Love You.

The former No Doubt frontwoman debuted the track at the MasterCard Priceless Surprises concert in New York City over the weekend.

"I just want to share a song that I wrote recently," the 46-year-old told the excited crowd.

"This song is really special. I think this is gonna be the new single."

The lyrics cut straight to the chase, with lines like "I rememered for the first time / Since I hated you / That I used to love you".

Doesn't seem like this is a happy breakup, does it?

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and announced they were divorcing in August of this year.

They have three children together - Kingston, 9, Zuma, 7, and Apollo, 1.

