Five things you need to know about the 2016 Grammys

Before music's biggest awards show kicks off, get yourself acquainted with the need-to-know facts about the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

And then go and tell all your friends you're a total Grammys expert...

1. Who is nominated?

Here's the facts you need to know: rapper Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack, nominated for a whopping 11 Grammys this year.

Following close behind him are Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, who are up for an equal seven gongs.

Some Aussie names also made the list (hoorah!) with ARIAs favourite COurtney Bartnett nominated in the Best New Artist category, and Perth alternative rockers Tame Impala nominated for Best Alternative Album for Currents.

Our favourite Aussie coutnry rocker, Keith Urban, is also up for Best Country Solo Performance. Giddy up for a win, Keith!

2. Who got totally snubbed?

"Where's One Direction's nomination?" cried the hoardes of Directioners when the Grammy nominations were announce last year. But the British boy band weren't the only ones to be snubbed from this year's awards.

Lana Del Rey and her fourth album Honeymoon were also disregarded from any categories, while rapper Fetty Wap missed out on a Best New Artist nomination, despite winning the category at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.

Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé's collaboration Feelin' Myself was also left off the Best Rap Collaboration noms list...we can only assume that was a total accident because, hello, it's Queen Bey.

3. Who is hosting the awards?

Believe it or not, LL Cool J is back to host the Grammy Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

What does LL Cool J even do anymore? Anyone?

We're guessing his resume now reads 'Full Time Grammy Host'.

4. Who's set to perform?

Brace yourselves, because the 2016 Grammys may just be filled with the best list of performers yet.

Expect performances Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Adele, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

That's not enough to satisfy your musical appetite? Then get ready for Ellie Goulding, Tori Kelly, Rihanna and Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and Luke Bryan performing a special tribute to Lionel Richie.

5. Will there be a David Bowie tribute?

With the tragic passing of music icon David Bowie in early January, you can bet your bottom dollar the 2016 Grammys will have a spectacular tribute ready to go.

Cue Lady Gaga, who will be taking the stage to honour the late star, and sense the experience will be "multi-sensory".

"I don't know that we've ever done anything quite as elaborate as this," said Eric Cook, the supervising producer of the Grammys, of the tribute..

"This is obviously an ambitious performance and we're all really excited about it."

