Adele's Grammys performance marred by audio issues

She was supposed to be a stand-out performer at the 2016 Grammys, but technical issues have made Adele's performance memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The 27-year-old singer - whose latest album has been dominating the charts all year - took the Grammys stage to sing her latest single, All I Ask, but audio issues meant her powerful vocals kept cutting out mid-song.

Twitter was less than impressed, but praised the singer for powering on despite the technical mishaps.

An angry nation demands an Adele do-over. — Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) February 16, 2016

Shout out to @Adele for powering through the whack audio problems at the #GRAMMYs - We all know u own girl. — Tritonal (@Tritonal) February 16, 2016

Talk about a professional. Way to go @Adele holding it down when a piano mic falls in the piano @TheGRAMMYs — BT (@BT) February 16, 2016

Actual footage of the #GRAMMYs producers to Adele's sound person rn pic.twitter.com/uNo9jpK0XC — PeopleStyle (@People_Style) February 16, 2016

