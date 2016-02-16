News

Jessica Clark
Adele's Grammys performance marred by audio issues

She was supposed to be a stand-out performer at the 2016 Grammys, but technical issues have made Adele's performance memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The 27-year-old singer - whose latest album has been dominating the charts all year - took the Grammys stage to sing her latest single, All I Ask, but audio issues meant her powerful vocals kept cutting out mid-song.

Twitter was less than impressed, but praised the singer for powering on despite the technical mishaps.

















