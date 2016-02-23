Rihanna's new music video is almost too sexy for words

The whole word already has RiRi's new song, Work, stuck in their heads, but now nobody can stop watching her steamy new music video.

Rihanna released two music videos for the track; the first features her dancing and twerking, while smoking weed and drinking with friends in a club.

But it's the second video - which features just her and rapper ex-boyfriend Drake - that has the world talking.

In the clip, RiRi bares all in a mesh top, which leaves her breasts clearly exposed as she dances for Drake.

The former couple get super cosy in the music video, with plenty of shots showing them canoodling like this:

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Drake added some of his signature Hotline Bling moves to the mix, too.

