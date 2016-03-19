Lukas Graham: 'My abnormal life seems normal'

Australia, meet Lukas Graham.

Meet Lukas Graham, the singer behind the biggest song in the country right now. Photo: Getty Images

Chances are you've had his catchy and uniquely personal tune - 7 Years - stuck in your head for weeks, thanks to its number one spot on the ARIA and iTunes charts in Australia.

While the singer seems to have skyrocketed to fame in almost no time at all, Graham tells Yahoo7 Entertainment that he's quite comfortable with the 'abnormality' of a life in the spotlight.

"I've always had a life that other people wouldn't consider normal," he tells Yahoo7 Entertainment.

"I find it very normal to be doing that I'm doing...even though I'm flying around the world and performing."

The singer had quite an unconventional upbringing in Denmark's Christiana - an autonomous neighbourhood with "no cars or street lights" and no police.

"I grew up in a very free and liberal part of town. We had a very tight connection with [our] neighbours and the kids that grew up with you," he says.

His childhood and family are recurring themes of the songs that feature on his self-titles debut album, which is set for release worldwide on March 25.

His current smash 7 Years touches on the death of his father, as well as his hopes and dreams for his life and family as he grows older.

With such a personal song, it's hard to imagine Graham ever thinking it would resonate so deelpy on a global scale.

"It's weird when it goes well for you. We knew the song was special from the moment we wrote it and started performing it. But we never expected it to be this big," he says.

Graham is backed up by his band, a group of 'his boys' which the singer has known since his younger years.

"We all went to the same high-school," he reveals, although he is the only one that grew up in the unique neighbourhood of Christiania.

"We formed a band in 2010 and started playing shows and touring and we haven't looked back since."

Graham credits the boys for keeping him grounded when it comes to his newfound success.

"We know each other so well it's very easy for us to stay humble...we encourage [each other] to be more relaxed about the whole fame issue," he says.

"We really just want to play music and make music," Lukas laughs.

With a single that's gone to number one in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, New Zealand, Sweden and the UK, as well as hitting the top 40 on the US Billboard charts, we're sure there's plenty more music making ahead for the singer.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.