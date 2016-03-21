Duchess Catherine spills on royal family in rare interview

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her relationship with the Queen in an intimate interview.

Duchess Catherine has spoken out about her special relationship with Queen Elizabeth in a documentary called Our Queen at Ninety.

In the two-hour long film, the Duchess revealed that the Queen has been a pillar of support for her since she married into the royal family in 2011.

'She’s been very generous in not being forceful at all and in any of her views, but I feel she’s been there, a gentle guidance really for me,' she says.

'The most memorable engagement for me was an away-day to Leicester. I went without William, so I was rather apprehensive about that. I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. So I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and to pick up a few more tips I suppose.

'She was very supportive. The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion, which probably in everything that she's doing is a very small element, it shows just how caring she is really.'

The Duchess also spoke about the Queen’s delight at being a grandmother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

'It’s very special having a new little girl...I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister,' she says.

'The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington Palace she was one of our first visitors.'

Duchess Catherine also reveals in the documentary that Prince George has a special nickname for the 89-year old Queen.

'George is only 2-and-a-half and calls her ‘Gan-Gan’,' she says.

'She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.'

Our Queen at Ninety also features interviews with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Prince William, and it will air on ITV over Easter.

