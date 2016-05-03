Blac Chyna's home has been burgled

Rob Kardashian's fiancé Blac Chyna has fallen victim to a sizable burglary.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Still Feels Betrayed By Brother Rob

RELATED: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Spotted Driving to Kris Jenner's House Together

LA police say the incident occurred "from Friday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. Property taken was a large sum of cash and jewelry."

"Investigators are at the scene and will continue working investigation," said the LAPD.

When he's not at his own home in Calabasas, California, 29-year-old Kardashian often spends time nearby at his soon-to-be-wife's Tarzana home with her 3-year-old son King Cairo (whose father is Tyga, the rapper and current boyfriend of Kardashian's youngest sister Kylie Jenner).

The pair have shown off both their homes in silly Snapchat videos, which are often set in their kitchen, frequently since they went public with their relationship at the end of January.

Kardashian also recently purchased an estimated $750,000 purple Lamborghini for the model/entrepreneur, 27, on top of a 7-carat engagement ring and a lavish array of Valentine's Day gifts.