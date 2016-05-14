Anne Hathaway hit the red carpet for the first time since she gave birth to her son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, back in March. The actress, 33, attended Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass event at Roseark, in Los Angeles.

Anne Hathaway flaunts her post-baby body

The new mom looked beautiful and happy in a white-and-black dress by Disaya. She worked a very dark red lip (glam!) for the occasion.

Hathaway was accompanied by her husband, Adam Shulman, at the event, where designers showcased fashion, accessories, and beauty collections inspired by the upcoming film.

Speaking of that film, the premiere will be May 23, so expect to see more of mama Anne looking fabulous in the coming weeks.