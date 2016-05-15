The 46-year-old Misery singer took to Instagram Thursday night to share a barefaced selfie with her four million followers. In the pic, which was posted without a caption, Stefani isn’t wearing an ounce of makeup, proving once and for that she’s a natural (and ageless!) beauty.

Gwen Stefani's stunning make-up free selfie

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, writing things like, “Wow! Blake [Shelton] is a lucky man to wake up to that!!!” “Such a beauty!!!” and “You look so pretty with no makeup.”

The No Doubt frontwoman also shared a selfie one day earlier, and while she appears to be wearing some makeup, her look was a lot more natural than her usual all-glammed up face.

With or without makeup, Stefani is simply stunning!

On Monday, Stefani pulled out all the stops with her beauty look when she appeared on The Voice with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. She styled her hair back into a high ponytail, and flaunted a bright pink pout and sky-high lashes.

