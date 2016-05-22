Jay Z shares the stage with P Diddy

Jay Z made a surprise guest appearance at P Diddy's show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the opening night of the Bad Boy Family Reunion tour.

"You've been there with me through my ups and downs. Whenever I get in trouble, this is the one I call. This is my strategist right here, this my brother, this B.I.G.'s brother, this Brooklyn's own," P Diddy said as he introduced the hip hop mogul on what would have been the Notorious B.I.G.'s 44th birthday.

"That's why I appreciate you. He came from 5,000 miles away to come here to Brooklyn to represent for B.I.G.," he said, before Jay Z launched into "Public Service Announcement."

Other surprise guests who showed up on the night included Nas, Usher, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign and Busta Rhymes.

