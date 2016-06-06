After a bitter and very public fight with Geordie Shore co-star Gary Beadle, Charlotte Crosby furiously tweeted she was quitting the show, however taking to Twitter again it seems that she may be regretting her decision.

Charlotte Crosby Regrets Decision To Leave Geordie Shore

Late in May Charlotte spoke to Heat Magazine about suffering an ectopic pregnancy with Gary Beadle. Gary has since opened up about it in his column in the Daily Star detailing private events in which Charlotte felt extremely inappropriate, and as a result she’s quit the show to estrange herself from her ex boyfriend.

The British beauty tweeted about her decision, posting, ‘When you realise you made what seems like the worst decision of your life.....I've lost my family....my life. Cast and CREW.' Then continuing by saying, 'This is gunna be a VERY VERY hard couple of months.'

Her regretful post came after reports that she would be still making guest appearances on Geordie Shore, in which she flat out denied.

'I am no longer a part of Geordie shore and have no plans in returning. It's massively devastating for me and I will miss them all.

'But I'm ready and MASSIVELY excited for my real life to start now. Just to clear that up from the articles that have been claiming otherwise.'

The original post in which Charlotte first quit the reality show read, “Sadly because a certain some1 can't admit to being in the wrong and have to write a short story full of excuses. I have made the.....The very hard decision to Leave the show, it's something I have went back and forth with for a while now,' Charlotte told her Twitter followers.

'But I am willing to sacrifice that part of my career in order to be well away from. A liar and a cheat, I'm actually excited to watch the ex on the beach...to see the numerous girls emerge from the water who you slept with behind lillies (sic) back. You no the girl you all thought he wasn't cheating on?!'

'Am also really excited to see the show you went off to film before that with your grandad, the one you spoke to me every day on, and f**ked some1 else on! While I was sat waiting for you! You may have fooled every else with your victim act!' she continued.

'I am hugely sad and it kills me to write this, I will miss Geordie shore with all of my heart, it was my life and I love you all so much,' the reality star finished.”

What is Geordie Shore without Charlotte Crosby?!