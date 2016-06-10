A video has emerged that allegedly shows Justin Bieber involved in a fist-fight.

Justin Bieber 'caught on camera in fist fight'

The camera footage appears to show the Sorry hitmaker engaged in a physical confrontation outside of his hotel in downtown Cleveland with a man who is considerably bigger than himself.

It appears from the footage, released by the gossip website TMZ, that Bieber takes a knock to the head before he allegedly launches a blow of his own.

Plenty of people can be seen watching the fight and some even try to step in between the two warring camps, as it ends with them on the floor.

The source of the scuffle remains unknown.

The original video, which appeared to be shot through Snapchat, was captioned "Justin Beiber (sic) getting his a-- kicked!!"

Justin has since addressed the fight on Instagram posting a black and white photo of himself with the caption: "Not a scratch on this pretty boy".

The post was later deleted.

Meanwhile, Justin recently performed a U-turn on his self-imposed ban on selfies with fans.

The 22-year-old had previously said he no longer wished to take pictures with his adoring supporters, because he found it to be "dehumanising".

He was, however, happy to pose with an infant fan and post the black and white image on his Instagram account.

Justin captioned the image: "My daughter ... just kidding."

By contrast, Justin said in a previous Instagram post that he was "done" taking pictures with fans.

He wrote: "If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture I'm done taking pictures.

"It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity. (sic)"

A source close to the star insisted later that his wish was not motivated by selfishness.

The insider explained: "He was honest when he explained that he feels like a zoo animal.

"He wants his fans to realise that he is still a person - a person who would like a little bit of respect."

