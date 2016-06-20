Is Miley Cyrus already a Hemsworth?

It's the question on everyone's lips: are they, or aren't they?

With rumours that Miley Cyrus are back together and/or engaged and/or already married and/or expecting their first child swirling, it's hard to know what's really going on with these two young lovebirds.

But it seems Cyrus wants us to know one important thing: she's definitely team Hemsworth.

The 23-year-old posted a selfie to Instagram of herself posing in the mirror with in jersey-style T-shirt, with the word 'Hemsworth' emblazoned on the back.

Liam pretty much confirmed the couple - who first met on the set of The Last Song - were most definitely back on, telling GQ magazine that "people will figure it out, they already have".

The pair broke off their engagement September 2013, but 2016 has seen the two stars rekindling their romance.

Miley and Liam were spotted canoodling in Byron Bay over the New Year's period, and Miley has been snapped wearing her old engagement ring, despite Liam claiming that they are not engaged again.

