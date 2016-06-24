Did Taylor Swift get a boob job?!

Recent pics of Taylor Swift circulating the web has fans speculating over whether she's had a boob job.

Twitter went into meltdown as users questioned whether or not she'd gone under the knife.

Omg it's so obvious Taylor Swift got a boob job you can see the shape of the bags hahaha — Charlotte ∞ (@charlottereid96) June 24, 2016

Taylor swift definitely got a boob job. Am I the only one that noticed?? — Anna Nguyen (@xannanguyen) June 23, 2016

Not trying to be a jerk can anyone tell me who did Taylor Swift's boob-job? — emma forrest (@GirlInterrupter) June 22, 2016

It's not the first time the Bad Blood singer was rumoured to have had implants.

In 2013, surgeon Dr Michael Fiorillo told In Touch magazine that Taylor had gone from an A cup to a B cup.

After looking at a photograph of her in a white dress from the People's Choice Awards, he said: "You can see the implants."

Some fans gave taylor the benefit of the doubt.

I find hilarious every time Taylor Swift wears a padded push up bra tabloids print she's had a boob job. Clearly you dont know how to girl. — On Holleeday (@InfinitelySY) December 12, 2014

Taylor's reps are yet to address the plastic surgery rumours.

Meanwhile, the singer has been making headlines after being photographed spending time with her latest lover, Tom Hiddleston.

An insider reportedly told E! News that Taylor was smitten her new beau.

"She felt like she was a little school girl with a huge crush. She loves the fact that Tom acts like such a mature man. She [loves] that he is older. She feels very safe and protected with him. The attraction is very strong," they spilled.

