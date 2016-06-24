Did Taylor Swift get a boob job?!

News

Recent pics of Taylor Swift circulating the web has fans speculating over whether she's had a boob job.



Twitter went into meltdown as users questioned whether or not she'd gone under the knife.







It's not the first time the Bad Blood singer was rumoured to have had implants.

In 2013, surgeon Dr Michael Fiorillo told In Touch magazine that Taylor had gone from an A cup to a B cup.

Taylor in 2011 (L) and in 2013 (R). Photo: Getty Images.

After looking at a photograph of her in a white dress from the People's Choice Awards, he said: "You can see the implants."

Taylor in 2013 at the Peoples Choice Awards. Photo: Getty Images.

Some fans gave taylor the benefit of the doubt.



Taylor's reps are yet to address the plastic surgery rumours.

Meanwhile, the singer has been making headlines after being photographed spending time with her latest lover, Tom Hiddleston.

An insider reportedly told E! News that Taylor was smitten her new beau.

"She felt like she was a little school girl with a huge crush. She loves the fact that Tom acts like such a mature man. She [loves] that he is older. She feels very safe and protected with him. The attraction is very strong," they spilled.

