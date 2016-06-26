Audrina Patridge and her fiancé Corey Bohan have welcomed a daughter.

Audrina Patridge gives birth

The 31-year-old reality TV star gave birth to the couple's first child - Kirra Max Bohan - on Friday (24.06.16) and the tot weighed in at 8 lbs, 4 oz.

Audrina's representative told PEOPLE: "She's perfectly healthy and Mom is doing great."

The couple got engaged in November and announced Audrina's pregnancy one month later.

And in March, Audrina took to her blog to reveal that they were expecting a daughter.

She wrote: "You guys have no idea how hard this has been to keep my mouth shut, but we are finally ready to reveal the gender of our little munchkin. Don't worry, I'll get right to the point ... We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming a sweet little GIRL into our family!

"Corey and I can't wait to meet our baby girl, and we can't thank you enough for your support. It truly means the world! Now, onto the name.... We are open to suggestions!"

Audrina previously admitted planning her wedding while pregnant was "overwhelming" and she won't be looking for her bridal gown for some time as she has "no idea" how pregnancy will affect her figure in the long-term.

She said: "It's a little overwhelming.

"After I have the baby, I have no idea what size my breasts will be or if my hips will go down or get bigger. So for now dress shopping, at least, is on hold."

But the couple - who have been together for seven years aren't worried about leaving some time before tying the knot because they already feel married.

Audrina said: "I didn't want to rush getting married because stress is bad for the baby.

"Corey said, 'Stop caring what people think. Their opinions don't matter.'

"Anyway, we've already been together for so long, it's like we're already married. It's just a title at this point - and a ring."

