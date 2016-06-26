A rundown of exactly who is naked in Kanye's bed for 'Famous'

Kanye’s controversial new NSFW Famous clip is pretty much all the internet can talk about RN and considering it features him lying next to a – what looks like – very naked Taylor Swift, it’s not really all that surprising.

But, while it’s Tay Tay's appearance that’s been generating a lot of headlines – there’s a whole bunch of naked unlikely celeb lookalikes lying around with Kanye in that bed too.

But with so many celebrities tangled up in the sheets it can be a little hard to tell just who’s flashing their parts, so we thought we’d give you a quick rundown, because we’re good like that.

George Bush Anna Wintour Donald Trump Rihanna Chris Brown Taylor Swift Kanye Kim Kardashian Ray J (Kim’s ex) Amber Rose (Kanye’s ex) Caitlyn Jenner Bill Cosby

