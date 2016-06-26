News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

A rundown of exactly who is naked in Kanye's bed for 'Famous'

Danica Baker
Yahoo7 Be /

Kanye’s controversial new NSFW Famous clip is pretty much all the internet can talk about RN and considering it features him lying next to a – what looks like – very naked Taylor Swift, it’s not really all that surprising.

A rundown of exactly who is naked in Kanye's bed for 'Famous'

A rundown of exactly who is naked in Kanye's bed for 'Famous'

RELATED: Kanye West reveals video clip featuring a naked Taylor Swift
RELATED: Kanye West: 'sue me already'

But, while it’s Tay Tay's appearance that’s been generating a lot of headlines – there’s a whole bunch of naked unlikely celeb lookalikes lying around with Kanye in that bed too.

But with so many celebrities tangled up in the sheets it can be a little hard to tell just who’s flashing their parts, so we thought we’d give you a quick rundown, because we’re good like that.

  1. George Bush
  2. Anna Wintour
  3. Donald Trump
  4. Rihanna
  5. Chris Brown
  6. Taylor Swift
  7. Kanye
  8. Kim Kardashian
  9. Ray J (Kim’s ex)
  10. Amber Rose (Kanye’s ex)
  11. Caitlyn Jenner
  12. Bill Cosby

Photo: Tidal





*Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.*

Back To Top