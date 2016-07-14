Top quotes overheard at the Be launch party

Overheards at the Be launch party

While the celebrities have their polished answers for the red carpet, it's what they say behind the scenes that's really interesting. We've gathered together a few of the juiciest quotes overheard at the Be launch party.

"I’m not sure what’s more blinding, Gina’s smile or her bling?"

"I’m not whether to get Moet or a vodka cocktail first… First world problems."

"Did I get first class tickets to Scott Gooding's gun show? Pwooooarrhhh."

"Ash Pollard's hair is so high it must be full of secret recipes."

RELATED: Sydney shines on the Be red carpet

RELATED: Overheard on the Logie award carpet

"A greenhouse indoors, I wonder if there's bee's or just worker 'Be's' in there!"

"Damn, Lynzey's got a banging body, Dan Conn must be crazy!"

RELATED: Gina Liano: Ladies say no to active wear

"The men here are hotter than Tinder."

"Why do I always get stuck talking to the dregs of the men?"

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.