Top quotes overheard at the Be launch party

Danica Baker
Yahoo7 Be /
Overheards at the Be launch party

Overheards at the Be launch party

While the celebrities have their polished answers for the red carpet, it's what they say behind the scenes that's really interesting. We've gathered together a few of the juiciest quotes overheard at the Be launch party.

"I’m not sure what’s more blinding, Gina’s smile or her bling?"

"I’m not whether to get Moet or a vodka cocktail first… First world problems."

"Did I get first class tickets to Scott Gooding's gun show? Pwooooarrhhh."

Ash at the Be Launch party. Photo: Getty

"Ash Pollard's hair is so high it must be full of secret recipes."

"A greenhouse indoors, I wonder if there's bee's or just worker 'Be's' in there!"

Mel Greig at the Be Launch party

"Damn, Lynzey's got a banging body, Dan Conn must be crazy!"

Nikki Phillips at the Be Launch party. Photo: Getty

"The men here are hotter than Tinder."

"Why do I always get stuck talking to the dregs of the men?"



