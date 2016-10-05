News

Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

Alex's ex sister-in-law 'takes dig with nasty meme'

Liz Tse
Yahoo7 Be

It would be safe to assume that The Bachelor's Alex Nation and her former sister-in-law Kimberley Grace Porter aren't exactly on friendly terms.

Kimberley uploaded a sarcastic meme onto her Instagram account through which she appeared to be taking a swipe at her ex in-law, Alex - who happens to be a model.

Alex and Richie. Source: Ten.

The image said: "She says 'I'm a model'... but pays for her own shoots."

Fair enough, it could be about anyone. But the hashtags are a pretty dead giveaway that she's talking about the winning bachelorette.

Kimberley Grace Porter takes a thinly veiled dig at her ex sister-in-law Source: Instagram.

"#realitytv #whiterose #passiveaggressive #notnamingnames #byefelicia," Kimberley commented.

Damn, that's fierce.

Kimberley Grace Porter is Joel's sister. Source: Instagram.

Alex was previously married to Kimberley's brother Joel Porter, who is also the father of her son, Elijah.

RELATED: Snezana Markoski blasts The Bachelor’s Alex: 'She's too full on'
RELATED: Richie Strahan's latest Instagram pic infuriates fans

Alex's ex Joel and their son Elijah. Source: Instagram.

The pair wed in 2012 after Alex gave birth to Elijah, but split two years ago.

"She was too young, pregnant at 18 and married a short time after Elijah was born... but she has since admitted she was never even in love with Joel," a friend of Alex's spilled to New Idea.

