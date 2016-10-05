Alex's ex sister-in-law 'takes dig with nasty meme'

It would be safe to assume that The Bachelor's Alex Nation and her former sister-in-law Kimberley Grace Porter aren't exactly on friendly terms.

Kimberley uploaded a sarcastic meme onto her Instagram account through which she appeared to be taking a swipe at her ex in-law, Alex - who happens to be a model.

The image said: "She says 'I'm a model'... but pays for her own shoots."

Fair enough, it could be about anyone. But the hashtags are a pretty dead giveaway that she's talking about the winning bachelorette.

"#realitytv #whiterose #passiveaggressive #notnamingnames #byefelicia," Kimberley commented.

Damn, that's fierce.

Alex was previously married to Kimberley's brother Joel Porter, who is also the father of her son, Elijah.

The pair wed in 2012 after Alex gave birth to Elijah, but split two years ago.

"She was too young, pregnant at 18 and married a short time after Elijah was born... but she has since admitted she was never even in love with Joel," a friend of Alex's spilled to New Idea.

