Kendall Jenner turned 21 and got so drunk she forgot about her Rolls Royce

Have you ever been so drunk you forgot about your gifts?

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Khloé Kardashian revealed her sister Kendall Jenner had so much fun at her 21st birthday party Wednesday that it somehow managed to slip her mind that she was gifted a Rolls Royce.

“That’s how drunk she was, she was so drunk on her 21st birthday,” said Khloé.

The older Kardashian sister also says the whole presentation of the car was something else. After Kris called everyone outside for the big reveal, a nice-looking man just handed over the keys. “On my 21st, I got a dinner and a purse,” Khloé said. “I didn’t know you just got cars from strangers.”

"We're like, 'what's the gift, the guy or the Rolls?' And then the guy just hands her the keys to this car. We don't know who this guy is, he's some prince.”

But the next morning, while Khloé was still in disbelief at the pricy present, her little sis had forgotten all about it.

Sounds like one hell of a party.

Even Kim Kardashian managed to celebrate with Kendall by hiring three security guards to keep her safe all night.

She avoided the cameras by making a low-key entry, but seemed "in great spirits" despite her recent traumatic armed robbery in Paris, said eyewitnesses.

