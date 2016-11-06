Kendall Jenner turned 21 and got so drunk she forgot about her Rolls Royce

News

Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
WATCH: Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Khloé Kardashian revealed her sister Kendall Jenner had so much fun at her 21st birthday party Wednesday that it somehow managed to slip her mind that she was gifted a Rolls Royce.

“That’s how drunk she was, she was so drunk on her 21st birthday,” said Khloé.

That's one hell of a present. Photo: Snapchat

The older Kardashian sister also says the whole presentation of the car was something else. After Kris called everyone outside for the big reveal, a nice-looking man just handed over the keys. “On my 21st, I got a dinner and a purse,” Khloé said. “I didn’t know you just got cars from strangers.”

"We're like, 'what's the gift, the guy or the Rolls?' And then the guy just hands her the keys to this car. We don't know who this guy is, he's some prince.”

She of legal drinking age now! Photo: Snapchat

But the next morning, while Khloé was still in disbelief at the pricy present, her little sis had forgotten all about it.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner was given a $250K Rolls-Royce for her birthday

RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s 21st birthday dress cost $9,000

Sounds like one hell of a party.

Kendall captioned this snap of her party dress 'Vintage Paris Hilton vibes.' Photo: Instagram

Even Kim Kardashian managed to celebrate with Kendall by hiring three security guards to keep her safe all night.

She avoided the cameras by making a low-key entry, but seemed "in great spirits" despite her recent traumatic armed robbery in Paris, said eyewitnesses.

