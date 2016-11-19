Recap: RnB Fridays Live

Dante Thomas, Nelly, MYA, TLC, Montell Jordan, Blackstreet, Fatman Scoop… the list goes on. I knew as soon as I read the lineup that if I didn’t go to RnB Fridays Live my 16-year old self wouldn’t be angry, just really, really disappointed (the worst!). So I went searching for my baggiest jeans, midriff top and platform Sketchers (remember those?!) and prepared to party like it was 1999.

Overall Highlight Of The Night: TLC

The whole set from TLC was incredible and I can’t fault it one bit. These ladies have still got it! The looks, the style, the moves. It’s like they’ve been frozen in time. Treating the crowd to some of the classics (Creep, Unpretty, No Scrubs, Red Light Special and Waterfalls - obvs) they also performed their brand new track,Haters.

Now, usually at a throwback concert like this where the main purpose is nostalgia, I’m not really a fan of when acts try to spruik their new tracks and/or albums. Let’s be honest, we’re here to see you sing those songs we jammed to back in the day. BUT! Can we just say this new TLC song is going straight to the top of the charts. I’m obsessed. It’s so catchy and so… TLC… that you can’t not love it.

Take a listen to Haters (Warning: you WILL be singing this for days after listening).

Best Selfie: Montell Jordan

Check it out! Just Montell chilling with a few of his Aussie mates...

Best Dance Moves: 112 & Blackstreet

These guys had definitely been spending hours in the studio working on that classic 90s boyband choreography. I’ll be honest, I laughed at first. A lot. But it wasn’t long before I was busting out some questionable dance moves right along with them. I mean, their song is called Dance With Me after all. So I did (and I regret nothing).

Hottest Performance: MYA!

O.M.G! That body. Those sparkles. That body-hugging one-piece jumpsuit. This is a lady who is definitely feeling herself! The set-list was also out of this world! Ghetto Superstar, Case Of The Ex, My Love Is Like… Wo! and Space. She even treated the crowd to a super-sexy performance ofLady Marmalade that drove the audience wild and definitely rivalled Blackstreet and 112 for the 'Best Dance Moves' category. I can’t even…

Special mention: We can’t mention super sexy ladies without giving a very loud shout out to Chilli from TLC. Those abs?!?! Excuse me while I go and do a million crunches…

Sumthin' 4 Da Honeyz: Montell Jordan & Blackstreet

Montell Jordan hasn’t aged a day. We created a flashback gallery to see how our favourite 90s artists have changed over the years and honestly had a hard time figuring out which photo of Montell was the before and which was the after! Serenading the ladies in the audience with Sumthin’ 4 Da Honeyz and Get It On Tonight, he then got everyone on their feet and jamming along to the song we’d all come to hear,This Is How We DoIt.

Do you want a rose? Do YOU want a rose? Blackstreet also came prepared to woo the ladies with dozens of perfect red roses, before serenading us with classics such as Before I Let You Go, Fix, Don’t Leave Me and the crowd favourite, No Diggity. Bonus points for rocking the matching black and gold outfits and choreography.

Smoooooooth.

Awww Moment: TLC light it up for Left-Eye

TLC introduced their final song - Waterfalls - and T-Boz and Chilli told the crowd to get their phone torches out (if we were really throwing it back to the 90s we would have thought to bring lighters, but anyway...) and light up the room for their fallen member, Left Eye. It was beautiful. It definitely brought a tear to my eye and had the entire crowd feeling ALL of the feels.

We’re not crying. YOU’RE crying!

Get the party started (or wrapped up): Nelly

It had been a loooong concert already, but there were no bums on seats when Nelly hit the stage at the end of the night. I totally forgot how many hits this guy had! His voice is definitely sounding a little worse for wear after all of these years, but he still sounded killer, singing Country Grammar, Ride Wit Me, Hot In Here, #1 and Shake Ya Tailfeather. He ended his set and wrapped up the very first (but hopefully not the last) RnB Fridays Live with a couple of hits for the ladies to sing along to -Dilemma, Just A Dream and his most recent hit,The Fix.

Then after the show, it’s the…

In the wise words of R Kelly… "Then after the show, it’s the after party…"

Jokes, we weren’t invited to the after party. But we can only imagine how bangin’ it would have been with Nelly and 112 on hosting duties and additional performances by Fatman Scoop and Blu Cantrell. Maybe next year we’ll get an invite (hint, hint).

Photography: Elise Vout

