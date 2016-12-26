Stars honour George Michael

He was an entertainment icon, and now Hollywood A-Listers have taken to social media to express their sadness over George Michael’s death.

Stars pay tribute to George Michael

The 53-year-old singer was confirmed to have “passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period” by his rep on Monday.

With the news spreading around the globe, George's celebrity friends have been quick to express their grief and dismay.

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

