News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'secret' wedding

Andrew Garfield got high at Disneyland

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Most of us would be pretty happy just to get to Disneyland for the day, but when Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone went in 2012, they decided the outing needed a little something extra.

Andrew Garfield was high in this photo

Andrew Garfield was high in this photo

Andrew has admitted the pair, along with six of their mates, ate some marijuana-laced pot brownies before their trip into Mickey's playground.

This pic right here? Yeah, they were stoned. Source: Splash

In an interview with W magazine, Andrew goes into hilarious detail about the ins and outs of their day trip.

No wonder he looks so happy. Source: Getty

"They came out to L.A. to surprise me," Andrew said in the video. "We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?

"I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f***ing small world.’"

Andrew and Emma are keeping their heads down now. Source: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top