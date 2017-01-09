Alex Nation's secret letter to Megan

There's no nice way to say this: Alex Nation came across as a bit of a desperado in last year's season of The Bachelor Australia.

Sure, she won the series, but she also managed to make a name for herself as Australia's biggest cling-on.

But a letter posted to Instagram by fellow ex-contestant Megan Marx sheds a whole new light on Alex's attitude.

“Moving house and found this treasure @alexandranation. Good God that life seems like a dream now #thebachelor,” Megan captioned the post.

The affectionate letter offers encouragement and support.

"Meags (ya weirdo!) Wishing you all the best of luck on your very first date with Richie," it reads. "Just be true to who you are and he will soon come to find out that you are amazing!! How could he not!! Even though you pick up slugs and dance like an absolute gooba!!

"You’re awesome, thank you for being such a good sound board for me in this crazy house. I can not tell you enough how much I appreciate it.

"All my love and best wishes, Alex."

Quite the departure from her on-screen depiction as territorial and possessive about Richie.

