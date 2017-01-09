News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
MKR contestant Suong gets hospitalised
MKR contestant Suong gets hospitalised

Alex Nation's secret letter to Megan

Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

There's no nice way to say this: Alex Nation came across as a bit of a desperado in last year's season of The Bachelor Australia.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
0:51

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
Kris Jenner Paid Travis Scott $4 MILLION to Stay in Kylie's Life After Stormi's Birth!!?
2:45

Kris Jenner Paid Travis Scott $4 MILLION to Stay in Kylie's Life After Stormi's Birth!!?
Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
2:31

Most Hated Bachelor Ever Arie Luyendyk BANNED from the State of Minnesota!!?
Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
2:15

Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
0:25

Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
 

Sure, she won the series, but she also managed to make a name for herself as Australia's biggest cling-on.

But a letter posted to Instagram by fellow ex-contestant Megan Marx sheds a whole new light on Alex's attitude.

This letter suggests Alex was actually very supportive of the other girls. Source: Instagram

Alex and bachelor Richie Strahan ended up falling in love. Source: Getty

“Moving house and found this treasure @alexandranation. Good God that life seems like a dream now #thebachelor,” Megan captioned the post.

Megan famously turned down Richie's rose and is now in a relationship with another ex-contestant, Tiffany Scanlon. Source: Instagram

The affectionate letter offers encouragement and support.

"Meags (ya weirdo!) Wishing you all the best of luck on your very first date with Richie," it reads. "Just be true to who you are and he will soon come to find out that you are amazing!! How could he not!! Even though you pick up slugs and dance like an absolute gooba!!
"You’re awesome, thank you for being such a good sound board for me in this crazy house. I can not tell you enough how much I appreciate it.
"All my love and best wishes, Alex."

Quite the departure from her on-screen depiction as territorial and possessive about Richie.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top