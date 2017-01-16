'Regretful' Mariah 'reaches out' to James

Mariah Carey is reportedly “filled with regret” over her split from James Packer, and has even “reached out” to her ex.

The singer – who split with the Australian billionaire after a blow-up row in Greece last September - apparently has a serious case of regretsies, especially since her own star power took a nose dive thanks to her New Year’s Eve lip-synching fiasco.

Which is why NW magazine reckons she’s made contact with her former fiancé in the hope that he can help save her brand.

“Mariah’s filled with regrets over James,” a source tells the mag.

“She knows she drove him away, but he’s so powerful and knows how to run a successful business – and right now her business, which is ‘Mariah Carey, is in trouble.”

According to the mag, “everything went crazy when she started filming her reality show,” with the source claiming it was Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov who urged her to “create drama with James” for the show.

Speaking to Be, Mariah’s rep has, however, insisted "there is no truth" to the report.

