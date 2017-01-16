News

Jarrod learns his place in paradise
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

'Regretful' Mariah 'reaches out' to James

Frances Kindon
Yahoo7 Be

Mariah Carey is reportedly “filled with regret” over her split from James Packer, and has even “reached out” to her ex.

The singer – who split with the Australian billionaire after a blow-up row in Greece last September - apparently has a serious case of regretsies, especially since her own star power took a nose dive thanks to her New Year’s Eve lip-synching fiasco.

Mariah and James split in October after an argument in Greece. Photo: Getty Images

Mariah was left red-raced after her Times Square performance. Source: Getty Images.

Which is why NW magazine reckons she’s made contact with her former fiancé in the hope that he can help save her brand.

“Mariah’s filled with regrets over James,” a source tells the mag.

James makes a 10 second appearance. Source: E!

“She knows she drove him away, but he’s so powerful and knows how to run a successful business – and right now her business, which is ‘Mariah Carey, is in trouble.”

According to the mag, “everything went crazy when she started filming her reality show,” with the source claiming it was Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov who urged her to “create drama with James” for the show.

RELATED: Guy transforms into Mariah
RELATED: Mariah: 'They foiled me'

Speaking to Be, Mariah’s rep has, however, insisted "there is no truth" to the report.

