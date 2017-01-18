News

Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48
Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48

Loved up Ruby's present for Jess

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

While many couples dread doing the household chores, it seems Ruby Rose is more than happy to surprise girlfriend Jessica Origliasso with a sweetener for doing the dirty work!

Taking to Instagram, The Veronica's singer shared a photo of a vintage guitar her girlfriend had given her for simply doing the dishes!

Ruby's gift to Jess. Source: Instagram

Ruby and Jess are in love. Photo: Instagram

"I did the dishes, so @rubyrose surprised me with a White blonde Fender American vintage '64 Telecaster. Fair right?" Jess captioned the image of her new prized possession.

The rare instrument can sell for as much as $4000 online.

Since going public with their relationship last November, Jess and Ruby have put on a loved up display, regularly appearing on each other's social media accounts and spending the Christmas break with each other's families.

Having previously dated in 2008, Jess told Nova last year that the couple rekindled their love when Ruby starred in the video for the Veronicas' single On Your Side.

Ruby and her The Veronicas' star girlfriend spent Christmas together. Source: Instagram

The pair are looked forward to spending plenty of time together. Source: Instagram

RELATED: Ruby and Jess' first Christmas

RELATED: Ruby Rose admits she's in love with Jess

"It's me. Me and Ruby Rose. And it is our love story in this video," Jess said at the time before adding their journey of falling in love as "the craziest thing."

"We have been friends for eight years. A really long time and it was just honestly the craziest thing," she added.

"We just reconnected over doing this video, she wrote and directed it, and is in it with us and we just sort of fell in love."

The xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage star Ruby went public with her romance with last year, ahead of release of The Veronicas On Your Side music video. Source: Supplied

The pair happily showed off their romance in the video clip. Source: The Veronicas/VEVO

Jess and Ruby. Photo: Instagram

