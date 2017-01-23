Justin slams Selena's new love, The Weeknd

34151335

Justin slams The Weeknd

Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber seems to have it in for The Weeknd.

After news broke the Same Old Love and Starboy singers were an item, there’s been constant backlash from not only Abel’s ex Bella Hadid, but Selena’s teenage crush Justin.

While the 22-year-old and Selena, 24, dated on-and-off between 2011 and 2014, it seems the Sorry hitmaker hasn’t fully gotten over the brunette beauty.

When TMZ asked Biebs if he listed to the Canadian’s music, Justin being Justin answered in the most brutal way possible and took the opportunity to slam his ex's new man.

“Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song! That sh*t’s whack,” he said.

Say no more Justin! We know where you stand...

After Selena and The Weeknd were pictured kissing two weeks ago, Beibs initially remained silent when he was asked about the new couple, telling TMZ “No comment.”

However, it seems the pair are getting under Biebs’ skin and that he’s not shy to let them know where he stands when it comes to his ex and her budding romance with The Weeknd.

TMZ recently reported that the Love Yourself singer thinks their fling is too conveniently timed and thinks it's “all cookie-cutter stuff,” suggesting the relationship is part of Selena’s grand plan to promote her music.

Bella, who split from Abel in December last year after 18 months of dating, also tried to get the message across to Abel, with a close pal of Bella's reportedly telling US Weekly: “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she's just jealous.”

The insider continued: “They started hanging out as friends and it became romantic. They're working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.”

Despite this, Selena doesn’t seem to be convincing Bella or Justin but she sure is convincing us!

The musical duo were spotted engaging in some PDA while on a date in Los Angeles on Tuesday January 10 outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

Selena was pictured wrapping a loving arm around the Can't Feel My Face singer before kissing him.

Photographers also snapped them locking lips as they waited for their ride home.

"They came out and were so happy. They were hugging, kissing, and being super affectionate. Selena was all over him - hugging him, kissing him. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

