Paris: 'Dad was murdered, I was raped'

Paris Jackson's latest interview is her most candid to date, with the teenager claiming her father Michael was murdered, and that she has considered committing suicide several times after being raped when she was just 14.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the 18-year-old says she believes Michael's death in 2009 was a "setup".

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day'," Paris told the publication.

"It's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***," she added.

Paris' superstar singer father died in June 2009 as a result of a cardiac arrest caused by a combination of prescription drugs.

She was just 11 at the time she lost her dad, and blames Michael's physician, Dr Conrad Murray, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and given a four year prison sentence.

Three years later, Paris was shockingly raped by a "much older complete stranger", says the young star.

Taking its toll on her psychologically as she spiralled into depression and drug addiction, the teen says she tried to commit suicide several times.

"It was just self-hatred... low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she candidly confessed to Rolling Stone about her personal struggles.

In 2013 Paris was hospitalised over a suicide attempt. Before that she had attempted to kill herself and engaged in self-harm, but it was this incident at the age of 15 that made her severe psychological battle public knowledge.

Paris also says that her upbringing impacted her emotional state to a great extent, especially considering she was homeschooled when her father was alive.

She struggled to adjust to high school, and after her last suicide attempt, went to a therapeutic school in Utah.

She also admitted that she had been battling depression and anxiety up until that point "without any help".

Now at 18, Paris is back on track, saying she is sober but still smokes menthol cigarettes.

Keeping a focus on her career, the model hopes to make a transition into acting as well.

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au/

