News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Paris: 'Dad was murdered, I was raped'

Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Paris Jackson's latest interview is her most candid to date, with the teenager claiming her father Michael was murdered, and that she has considered committing suicide several times after being raped when she was just 14.

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy&rsquo;s Personal STYLIST!
2:41

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy’s Personal STYLIST!
Kylie Jenner Shares TOUCHING Photo Of Baby Stormi Amidst Family Drama!
2:01

Kylie Jenner Shares TOUCHING Photo Of Baby Stormi Amidst Family Drama!
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Bride Practices Her Juggling... With KNIVES!
1:45

Bride Practices Her Juggling... With KNIVES!
Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
0:52

Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
1:31

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
0:17

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
Millie Bobby Brown &amp; Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
1:49

Millie Bobby Brown & Paris Jackson Fill the Kardashian Jenner Sisters' Shoes in New Calvin Klein Ad
Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
1:52

Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
The Ultimate Family Bike
1:20

The Ultimate Family Bike
Paris Jackson Taking Her Dad Michael's Place in Jackson 5 Reunion!!?
2:15

Paris Jackson Taking Her Dad Michael's Place in Jackson 5 Reunion!!?
Rita Ora, Ne-Yo, Tommy Hilfiger, Osbourne's And Stars 'Race To Erase MS'
0:37

Rita Ora, Ne-Yo, Tommy Hilfiger, Osbourne's And Stars 'Race To Erase MS'
 

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the 18-year-old says she believes Michael's death in 2009 was a "setup".

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day'," Paris told the publication.

Paris Jackson's latest interview is her most candid to date, with the teenager claiming her father Michael was murdered, and that she has considered committing suicide several times after being raped when she was just 14. Source: Getty

"It's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***," she added.

Paris' superstar singer father died in June 2009 as a result of a cardiac arrest caused by a combination of prescription drugs.

She was just 11 at the time she lost her dad, and blames Michael's physician, Dr Conrad Murray, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and given a four year prison sentence.

Michael Jackson died in June 2009 from cardiac arrested caused by a combination of prescription drugs - pictured here in May 2009. Source: Getty

Paris pictured with her father Michael Jackson in 2005 when she was seven years of age. Source: Getty

Three years later, Paris was shockingly raped by a "much older complete stranger", says the young star.

Taking its toll on her psychologically as she spiralled into depression and drug addiction, the teen says she tried to commit suicide several times.

"It was just self-hatred... low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she candidly confessed to Rolling Stone about her personal struggles.

In 2012, Paris was shockingly raped by a "much older complete stranger", says the young star - pictured here in January 2017. Source: Getty

In 2013 Paris was hospitalised over a suicide attempt. Before that she had attempted to kill herself and engaged in self-harm, but it was this incident at the age of 15 that made her severe psychological battle public knowledge.

Paris also says that her upbringing impacted her emotional state to a great extent, especially considering she was homeschooled when her father was alive.

She struggled to adjust to high school, and after her last suicide attempt, went to a therapeutic school in Utah.

Paris was just 11 at the time she lost her dad, and blames Michael's physician, Dr Conrad Murray, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and given a four year prison sentence - pictured here in 2009 following Michael's death. Source: Getty

Paris pictured in January 2010 at the Grammy Awards aged 11, had to deal with being in the spotlight from the start. Source: Getty

Paris pictured with siblings Prince Michael Jackson and Blanket Jackson in 2011. Source: Getty

In 2013 Paris was hospitalised over a suicide attempt - pictured here two years later. Source: Getty

She also admitted that she had been battling depression and anxiety up until that point "without any help".

Now at 18, Paris is back on track, saying she is sober but still smokes menthol cigarettes.

Keeping a focus on her career, the model hopes to make a transition into acting as well.

For confidential help, call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au/

Keeping a focus on her career, the model hopes to make a transition into acting as well. Source: Instagram

Paris is dating 26-year-old Michael Snoddy. Source: Instagram

Paris spoke to Rolling Stone magazine. Source: Rolling Stone

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top