Ruby Rose: 'I have a healthy sex life'

Yahoo7 Be

She just made a steamy appearance in The Veronica’s On Your Side video, sizzling alongside girlfriend Jess Origliasso.

And now Ruby Rose has opened up about their sex life, describing it as “very healthy”.

“I’m very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can’t be,” Ruby, who came out as gay aged 12, tells the March issue of US Cosmopolitan magazine.

Ruby and Jess have been dating since last year. Photo: Instagram

They certainly weren't shy in the promo for On Your Side. Source: The Veronicas/VEVO

Source: The Veronicas/VEVO

Source: The Veronicas/VEVO

“I’m lucky I can explore… I have a very healthy sex life, and there’s something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world,” she adds.

But while they might be on fire between the sheets, the DJ-turned-Hollywood actress confirmed she’s got no plans to marry Jess, or anyone, right now.

“According to the news, I’ve been engaged five times,” said the star, who was previously engaged to Phoebe Dahl.

Explaining that to her, marriage is more about equal rights than the romantic gesture, she adds, “I’m more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with some day.”

The actress is the mag's March covergirl. Source: Cosmopolitan

Ruby was previously engaged to Phoebe Dahl. Source: Getty

She has, however, confirmed her love for Jess, gushing about her other half when she co-hosted the 30th ARIA Awards last November.

“@Jessicaveronica I f---ing love you.. and the fact you just call me to chat in the breaks like your not hosting an awards show (sic),' Ruby wrote, completing the tweet with two crying-laughing emojis.

The Veronicas stole the Aussie music award show, wowing fans with their glittery and racy performance.

Ruby in particular was frothing over the singing sisters.

“@LoveTheVs I can't cope,” she tweeted in response to Jess and Lisa’s performance, in which the girls were topless and completely coated in red glittery body paint.

Ruby couldn't handle her girl's smashing performance. Photo: Getty Images

Jealous she couldn’t be with her besties she tweeted: “The Mum and newly famous teddy back home in Aus watching the girls wondering why he wasn't invited to strip down to body paint for performance,” she wrote, speaking about the giant black teddy bear that was featured in The Veronicas’ On Your Side video clip.

Ruby continued to gush over Jess’ racy TV appearance as the evening progressed. “Dying dead dying dead dying #arias #inmyblood.”

“The Mum and newly famous teddy back home in Aus watching the girls." Photo: Twitter

Orange Is The New Black star and Jess’ relationship came to light after the The Veronicas' raunchy new video for On Your Side came out.

Speaking to the Today show host Richard Wilkins, Ruby revealed that the timing of her movie release xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the music clip, as well as the relationship, was all coincidental.

'It just happened by accident,' she said.

Jess and Ruby's relationship isn't a PR stunt. Photo: Instagram

After slamming claims Ruby and Jess’ relationship was a “PR stunt,” Lisa took it upon herself to defend the pair, who dated on-and-off in 2008.

“I suppose the interesting thing about them reconnecting at a time like that, where it might seem kind of strange timing, is that she actually came on board and that's what sparked the chemistry again,” she explained.

“It naturally happened for them,” Lisa continued while Jess chimed in: “She [Ruby] is the most incredible woman and the most compassionate.”

