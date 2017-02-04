Jacketgate leaker found but ‘won’t be punished’

“Julie, you need to put a jacket on. I made this clear two and a half hours ago”: It was the embarrassing moment that went viral around the globe, but those heated words between news anchor Amber Sherlock, and reporter Julie Snook, were never meant to see the light of day.

While cameras were rolling to capture the drama, it all unfolded off-air and the footage was somehow leaked out of the newsroom.

Well, now the culprit has reportedly been found but it doesn’t look like they’ll be punished.

“The editor who originally sent the clip around the newsroom got off pretty easily because they didn’t intend it to get out,” a source tells the Daily Telegraph.

They go on to reveal that the person is “on-air” talent and that they aren’t expected to be heavily reprimanded because their TV presence means management is "limited in what they can do".

It was rumoured that the person responsible for the leak could be fired, but according to this source, that no longer seems to be the case.

The saga all began after Amber, Julie and a third guest all ended up dressing in white for a panel segment on the show.

To be exact, Julie’s outfit was actually light blue but it was appearing white on the broadcast - not that anyone tuning in noticed because by the time she went to air she was wearing a heavy black jacket.

