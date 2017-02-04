Jacketgate leaker found but ‘won’t be punished’

News

Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I felt like I had something to say'
Missy Higgins' comeback: 'I had something to say'

While cameras were rolling to capture the drama, it all unfolded off-air and the footage was somehow leaked out of the newsroom.

The person responsible for the leaked footage has reportedly been found. Photo: Nine

Well, now the culprit has reportedly been found but it doesn’t look like they’ll be punished.

“The editor who originally sent the clip around the newsroom got off pretty easily because they didn’t intend it to get out,” a source tells the Daily Telegraph.

They go on to reveal that the person is “on-air” talent and that they aren’t expected to be heavily reprimanded because their TV presence means management is "limited in what they can do".

It was rumoured that the person responsible for the leak could be fired, but according to this source, that no longer seems to be the case.

Julie put on a jacket before they went to air. Photo: Nine

The saga all began after Amber, Julie and a third guest all ended up dressing in white for a panel segment on the show.

To be exact, Julie’s outfit was actually light blue but it was appearing white on the broadcast - not that anyone tuning in noticed because by the time she went to air she was wearing a heavy black jacket.

