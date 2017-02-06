World goes Gaga for Super Bowl performance

The world has gone GAGA for Lady Gaga's killer half-time performance at the 2017 Super Bowl.

World reacts to Gaga's Superbowl performance

Taking to social media, fans were quick to praise the 30-year-old American singer, with one tweeting: "Lady Gaga is slaying".

Not holding back, another wrote: "IM LITERALLY SWEATING I LOVE GAGA SO MUCH (sic)".

IM LITERALLY SWEATING I LOVE GAGA SO MUCH — olivia 💫💖🦄 (@bacardimustache) February 6, 2017

In usual Gaga style, the singer attracted an array of reactions from viewers, and some were a bit more critical of her performance.

One reaction tweet read: "idk if it's just me but lady gaga sucked! (sic)".

Gaga took to the stage, performing a string of her major hits including Pokerface, Telephone and Just Dance.

lady gaga slaying my lifeeeee — e (@troyedatboi) February 6, 2017

I ❤️ Lady Gaga. Her performance is amazing! — Hannah M (@hannahhhm_1) February 6, 2017

And it looks like her onstage antics, which included a quick keyboard performance, even won her some more fans around the world.

One viewer tweeted: "Very impressed by that Halftime Show! Not a fan of Lady Gaga, but she did it right. Even got some keyboard playing tips".

idk if it's just me but lady gaga sucked! — PRINCESS STACIA (@_princessstacia) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga had an amazing halftime show, I wish it had lasted longer!!!!! #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl — Jen (@owlblueeyes) February 6, 2017

Very impressed by that Halftime Show! Not a fan of Lady Gaga, but she did it right.



Even got some keyboard playing tips. #powerstance 🎹🎉 — Alex Hultquist (@aj_hultquist) February 6, 2017

Others were very impressed to see the award-winning musician drop her microphone and catch the ball at one stage, before jumping off the stage with an epic landing of course.

There were no guest performers during the half-time show this year, with Gaga informing her fans of the solo show just minutes before she took to the stage.

She wrote to her Instagram followers: "I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I'm doing these 13 minutes solo!".

"I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message.

"Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I'm gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let's do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH (sic)".

