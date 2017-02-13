Bey's most insane Grammy moments

That bump. That hair. That voice. When Beyoncé took to the stage for her first public appearance after announcing she was having twins, the world was expecting something special.

And we got it. Mesmerising, ethereal and intense, the nine-minute live performance was reportedly one of the most ambitious in all Grammys history, and with two dozen dancers, thousands of flowers, footage of her family and a live band as she belted out Love Drought and Sandcastles, Beyonce slayed the stage.

As if baring her bump in a gold bikini wasn't enough, Bey kicked off the show with a mama monologue.

"Do you remember being born? Are you thankful for the hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother, and her mother, and her mother," she said.

"You look nothing like your mother. You look everything like your mother. You desperately want to look like her. How to wear your mother's lipstick. You must wear it, like she wears disappointment on her face. Your mother is a woman and women like her cannot be contained."

