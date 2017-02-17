Nic's secret engagement

Nicole Kidman has finally confirmed the long-held suspicion that she and rocker Lenny Kravitz were once secretly engaged.

The 49-year-old opened up about the whirlwind relationship when asked what it was like to work with Lenny's daughter Zoe in the new HBO series Big Little Liars.

“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!" Nicole revealed to The Edit.

Although now married to country music star Keith Urban, Nicole confessed she still holds a soft spot for her former flame adding, "I love Lenny; he’s a great guy."

Nicole and Lenny dated from 2003 - 2005, shortly after her divorce from Tom Cruise, with the American rocker reportedly penning his hit single Lady about the actress.

The former couple are said to have gotten close in the early 2000s after she rented a Manhattan apartment owned by the American Woman singer.

Nic has previously hinted at a failed engagement in 2007, however stopped as far as revealing the identity of her ex.

"It just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready," she told E! at the time.

Speaking about her role on Big Little Liars, Nicole revealed filming the violent scenes left her "emotionally and physically traumatized", relying on Keith to comfort her once she got home.

“I was quite traumatized after because we would shoot [the violent scenes] repeatedly. I was emotionally and physically traumatized. I’d come back and I’d need Keith to hold me, just to feel soothed," the Lion star told the publication.

"I think it worked on my psyche in a way that I didn’t quite realize. As an actress, I don’t clock in and out; it does bleed in and sometimes it’s hard to process. One of the craziest things happened after we’d done a lot of violent scenes."

Nicole also added that it was hard to get her character Celeste out of her system, which led to an uncommon moment of anger for the usually reserved actress.

"I couldn’t sleep and the next morning I got up and went for a run to try and get some of [Celeste’s] energy out. I came back and I’d left my key, I couldn’t get in the door. It’s a glass door, so I got a rock and I threw the rock through the door," she said.

"I’d never done anything like that. And then I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s how much I’m holding all this in, the anger, the pain.’”

