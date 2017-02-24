Watching Katy Perry interviews has become our new favourite hobby.

Katy Perry disses Ed Sheeran

The 32-year-old star has been on hiatus for over a year, and seems to have forgotten all her media training along the way.

We’ve already seen her give some amazingly kooky sound bites on the red carpet at the Grammys and the BRITs, and in her latest interview with BBC One’s Nick Grimshaw, she drags fellow singer Ed Sheeran.

When Ed walks past the studio at the start of Katy’s interview, she spots him and starts to unload!

“Oh babes, hi babes!” she shouts, before giving him the middle finger. “Thanks babes for keeping me off the number one spot [on the charts]. Oh, you’re so approachable. Oh, you’re everyone’s best friend. Oh, great.”

We’re taking that little jab as a reference to Taylor Swift, thanks very much!

Luckily, Ed’s a pretty easygoing guy, so he pops into the studio for a hug and more fun.

He reminisces about the first time he met Katy, when he played a gig in Toronto.

“I was sweating so bad and I saw Katy side of stage,” he recalls. “I thought ‘This is so embarrassing’. I walked up to her and was like ‘Hi’ and she was like ’I would hug you, but ew.’”

Katy defends herself, taking her potty mouth to new levels in the process. “Now that you’re 'Ed Sheeran', its like put your ball sack on me,” she jokes in a funny voice as the two blokes dissolves into giggles.

“Then, he was just Ed Sheeran, this guy with red hair who plays guitar.”

Seemingly realising she’s given yet another crazy interview, the singer apologises.

“Sorry,” she laughs. “See, I told you I haven’t been in radio promo mode.”

The series of bizarre interviews come as rumours swirl around her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, who she hasn’t been seen with publicly for over a month.

The 40-year-old was a no-show at both the Grammys and the BRITs, despite confirming to X17 Online's photographers: "I'm going to be with Katy at the Grammys."

His absence has led to speculation that the fun-loving pair have hit the rocks.

