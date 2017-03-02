She kicked off her Australian tour in Perth but Adele had some competition when she hit the stage on Tuesday.

Adele meets drag queen impersonator

Adele invited local drag queen impersonator DJ Feminem up on stage during the show, with the singer impressed by the uncanny resemblance.

In a clip shared to Feminem social media, Adele greets the performer before joking, "You look better than me! That's not allowed" as the pair take a selfie.

The DJ even belted out a verse from Adele's hit Rumour Has It, impressing the 60,000 strong crowd!

While the 28-year-old Brit was dressed a sparkling red gown, Feminem gave her a run for her money in a floor-length black dress, telling Adele and the crowd that they had just spent $700 on the custom-made gown, and mimicked the singer's signature bee-hive do and winged eyeliner.

The professional impersonator revealed to 6PR radio that she managed to catch Adele's eye while standing in the crowd.

"I kind of caught her eye in the first 10-15 minutes of the show and she ave me a little wink and a wave," Feminem said, going on to add that "standing next to her cracking jokes was just crazy."

Meanwhile Adele stopped the show mid-way through, to hand out a very generous gift to the crowd!

Armed with a t-shirt cannon, Adele shot out bundles of $20 notes wrapped in shirts into the crowd, with the Hello singer encouraging fans lucky enough to get their hands on one to go and "buy a drink" on her behalf.

Making conversing with a young girl in the audience, Adele is heard saying, "Hello! I can't shoot this [t-shirt gun] at you or I'll knock your head off. Hi Katie, how old are you? You're seven? You look beautiful. Thank you for dressing up for my show. You look absolutely lovely."

