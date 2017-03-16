Biebs gets on board with a brunette babe

While Justin Bieber made it in time to perform for a crowd of 70,000 fans at ANZ stadium in Sydney yesterday, he made sure he flew into the city in style and with some good-looking Company, too.

Biebs trekked it to Sydney a little late on Wednesday, and he literally ran into a stunning brunette in Brisbane as he made his way onto a private jet.

The 23-year-old may have rushed to get to the next stop of his Purpose World Tour, but it didn’t hold him back from pausing to affectionately embrace the babe on his jet.

Of course, prior to his Sydney show, Bieber’s Aussie visit has caused a bit of a stir after allegedly swore at a local news crew.

However, it seems the took it with a grain of salt as he jokingly posted an impression of Jonah Takalua from Summer Heights High on Instagram.

Before his flight, Biebs shared a video of the moment he allegedly told the news crew to "F*** off', the ”Sorry” singer then showed off an impressive imitation of Jonah from the popular series.

“I said 'Puck You' miss. There's a difference between bullying and joking around, I was joking around," Justin said to the camera, sounding ridiculously similar to the Chris Lilley character as he strutted around his luxury Sunshine Coast accommodation.

Despite the minor dramas, it appears Bieber is having a good time in Australia, in fact at his show he told the crowd the night was "The best night of my life."

And Biebs wasn't the only one in good spirits, as fans flooded Twitter feeds to thank the Canadian star for a spot-on performance.

Take me back to last night pls #PurposeTourSydney pic.twitter.com/j2v1qf4c2y — victoria (@vicctoriastyles) March 16, 2017

