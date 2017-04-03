Adele buys 'modest' $6.5 million home

Fresh off her massive Aussie tour, Adele has returned to her UK base - where she has reportedly purchased a new property.

But the 28-year-old isn't following in the footsteps of other A-list types by buying up a flashy London pad.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer has ditched her bustling hometown in favour of a quaint country village.

The Daily Mail claims that the singer has chosen to relocate to the quiet middle class neighborhood of East Grinstead, in West Sussex, reportedly due to Adele's wish to escape from the limelight.

A close friend told the Daily Mail, “Adele doesn’t want to live with fellow celebrities in Chipping Norton or Primrose Hill. She has deliberately chosen the least showbiz place she can think of so she can live a normal, un-flashy existence.”

While the town may be modest, the property is still full of celeb-ready finishes. The 18th-century home features a tennis court, eight bedrooms, with huge fireplaces, exposed wooden beams and plenty of space, as the residence sits on a whopping 48 acres.

And Adele won't have to be worried about nosy neighbours, with one local telling the publication: "I wouldn’t know of Adele if she fell in my pudding.”

The township is about a 50-minute drive from London and is a stone’s throw from Saint Hill Manor, the British headquarters of the Church Of Scientology.

Maybe Adele will run into Tom Cruise if he ever visits?

