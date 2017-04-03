News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

Adele buys 'modest' $6.5 million home

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Fresh off her massive Aussie tour, Adele has returned to her UK base - where she has reportedly purchased a new property.

Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
0:44

Heavy snow falls in Philadelphia as second nor’easter arrives
Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
5:51

Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
6:21

I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Sand Flies in Woman's Face While Sandboarding
0:38

Sand Flies in Woman's Face While Sandboarding
Competitive Eater Polishes Entire KFC Family Meal in Under Fifteen Minutes
6:50

Competitive Eater Polishes Entire KFC Family Meal in Under Fifteen Minutes
Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
1:21

Katy Perry Stars In Calvin Harris' "Feels" Music Video With Pharrell & Big Sean
New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
1:39

New Intense Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released
Tana Mongeau & Bella Thorne Get SUPER Close In Steamy "Hefner" Music Video
2:21

Tana Mongeau & Bella Thorne Get SUPER Close In Steamy "Hefner" Music Video
Adele Dedicates Entire NYC Show To Brangelina Breakup
1:29

Adele Dedicates Entire NYC Show To Brangelina Breakup
Millie Bobby Brown Sings Like Adele & Confuses Starbucks Workers
1:59

Millie Bobby Brown Sings Like Adele & Confuses Starbucks Workers
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Commando In Minidress Amid Scott &amp; Sofia Engagement Rumors
0:38

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Commando In Minidress Amid Scott & Sofia Engagement Rumors
 

But the 28-year-old isn't following in the footsteps of other A-list types by buying up a flashy London pad.

So much space, and hardly modest!

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer has ditched her bustling hometown in favour of a quaint country village.

This property has a lot of character and charm

The Daily Mail claims that the singer has chosen to relocate to the quiet middle class neighborhood of East Grinstead, in West Sussex, reportedly due to Adele's wish to escape from the limelight.


A close friend told the Daily Mail, “Adele doesn’t want to live with fellow celebrities in Chipping Norton or Primrose Hill. She has deliberately chosen the least showbiz place she can think of so she can live a normal, un-flashy existence.”

While the town may be modest, the property is still full of celeb-ready finishes. The 18th-century home features a tennis court, eight bedrooms, with huge fireplaces, exposed wooden beams and plenty of space, as the residence sits on a whopping 48 acres.

And Adele won't have to be worried about nosy neighbours, with one local telling the publication: "I wouldn’t know of Adele if she fell in my pudding.”

RELATED: Adele's emotional London tribute
RELATED: Fan sells 'bag of air from Adele show'

The township is about a 50-minute drive from London and is a stone’s throw from Saint Hill Manor, the British headquarters of the Church Of Scientology.

Do you think she might bump into actor Tom Cruise?

Maybe Adele will run into Tom Cruise if he ever visits?


Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top