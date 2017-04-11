News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deirde Fidge Bachelor in Paradise recap episode 5
Jarrod learns his place in paradise

WATCH: 50 Cent punches female fan

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Rapper 50 Cent has been caught on camera punching a woman at his concert in Baltimore on the weekend.

50 Cent punches an aggressive fan

50 Cent punches an aggressive fan

See the exclusive video above.

Fiddy was performing with hip hop group The Lox, and during the performance he reached into the crowd to shake a male fan's hand.

50 cent hit a female fan in the chest. Source: Getty

She tried to pull the rapper offstage, but he hit back. Source: Backgrid

But before he could, a female fan aggressively grabbed 50's arm in what appeared to be an attempt to pull the star offstage.

In an effort to free himself, 50 then threw a punch at the woman which landed on her chest, sending her flying backward.

Later he tried to make amends and invited the fan onstage to twerk. Source: Backgrid

He later told one of his crew members to invite the woman onstage, apparently to make amends for the earlier incident.

The woman happily accepted, and was seen twerking for the crowd, seemingly unfazed by what had played out beforehand.

RELATED: 50 Cent could be sued over airport video

RELATED: Did 50 Cent just reveal he has a son he never knew about?

This is not the first time the singer has been involved in a physical altercation with fans. In 2004 the rapper leaped into a crowd causing a brawl where three women were injured.

Neither the rapper or the fan have commented on the incident from the weekend.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top