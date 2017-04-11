WATCH: 50 Cent punches female fan

Rapper 50 Cent has been caught on camera punching a woman at his concert in Baltimore on the weekend.

50 Cent punches an aggressive fan

See the exclusive video above.

Fiddy was performing with hip hop group The Lox, and during the performance he reached into the crowd to shake a male fan's hand.

But before he could, a female fan aggressively grabbed 50's arm in what appeared to be an attempt to pull the star offstage.

In an effort to free himself, 50 then threw a punch at the woman which landed on her chest, sending her flying backward.

He later told one of his crew members to invite the woman onstage, apparently to make amends for the earlier incident.

The woman happily accepted, and was seen twerking for the crowd, seemingly unfazed by what had played out beforehand.

RELATED: 50 Cent could be sued over airport video

RELATED: Did 50 Cent just reveal he has a son he never knew about?

This is not the first time the singer has been involved in a physical altercation with fans. In 2004 the rapper leaped into a crowd causing a brawl where three women were injured.

Neither the rapper or the fan have commented on the incident from the weekend.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.