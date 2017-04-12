WATCH: The Ludacris video that broke Twitter

Ludacris has dropped the new music video for his song “Vitamin D”, and it’s got Twitter in a tizz.
The video opens with the rapper strutting his stuff for some appreciative ladies, with his hoodie open showing off some very suspicious-looking abs.
The CGI is peak 2000s video game quality, and of course Twitter went in on the star for the very fake muscles he’s sporting.
But other Twitter users were quick to point out that the “Vitamin D” video is only the latest in a long line of Luda videos where he cheekily enhances his body.
Being the good sport he is, Luda has been re-tweeting the funniest responses and agreeing with his supporters.
Turns out the joke's on everyone else!
RELATED: 'Cash me ousside' girl is now in a music video
RELATED: Britney Spears writhes around in underwear in her latest music video
To be honest, we find it more disturbing that Ludacris and Ty Dolla Sign are posing as doctors in this clip.
That's illegal, fellas!
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram