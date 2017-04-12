Ludacris has dropped the new music video for his song “Vitamin D”, and it’s got Twitter in a tizz.

WATCH: The Ludacris video that broke Twitter

The video opens with the rapper strutting his stuff for some appreciative ladies, with his hoodie open showing off some very suspicious-looking abs.

The CGI is peak 2000s video game quality, and of course Twitter went in on the star for the very fake muscles he’s sporting.

Yo but why Ludacris six pack look like it was done at Sephora pic.twitter.com/RE238ZrZD3 — Samuel L. Smackedson (@SamCruzin) April 11, 2017

Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when i’m drunk pic.twitter.com/RqXXfhit4q — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 10, 2017

But other Twitter users were quick to point out that the “Vitamin D” video is only the latest in a long line of Luda videos where he cheekily enhances his body.

I'm old enough to remember the *real* Ludacris, before the fake abs. pic.twitter.com/29B994PLsd — I'm Gary (@noyokono) April 11, 2017

Being the good sport he is, Luda has been re-tweeting the funniest responses and agreeing with his supporters.

It's ok they slow RT @chris_oneto: he's supposed to have CGI & he looks at them at the end of the video & sees em gone. It's intentional — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

Turns out the joke's on everyone else!

To be honest, we find it more disturbing that Ludacris and Ty Dolla Sign are posing as doctors in this clip.

That's illegal, fellas!

