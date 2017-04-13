News

Lorde is now on Team Katy

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She may be part of Taylor Swift's squad, but that doesn't mean Lorde has any "Bad Blood" with Katy Perry.

In fact, the 20-year-old Kiwi singer is a big fan of Katy's musical work, and has even described one of the 32-year-old's popular hits as "holy".

Throwing her support behind Katy during her recent interview with The New York Times magazine, Lorde applauds the star's 2010 song, Teenage Dream, saying: "There’s this sadness about it, where you feel young listening to it, but you feel impermanence at the same time".

Lorde has thrown her support behind Katy Perry and her musical work. Source: Getty

"When I put that song on, I’m as moved as I am by anything by David Bowie, by Fleetwood Mac, by Neil Young.

"It lets you feel something you didn’t know you needed to feel…There’s something holy about it."

Hmm, we wonder what Tay Tay would think about this?

What would Lorde's celeb BFF Taylor Swift think of this, considering she has a long-running feud with Katy? Source: Getty

The 27-year-old Shake It Off hitmaker's long-running feud with Katy is no secret, and Taylor even enlisted her famous girl squad to feature in her 2014 Bad Blood music video, believed to be aimed at her celeb rival.

Interestingly enough, Lorde didn't feature in the clip, however some of Taylor's other celeb BFFs, such as Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham and Selena Gomez, did make the cut.

Lorde didn't appear in Taylor's Bad Blood music video, however squad members such as Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss still made the cut. Source: Getty

