Meghan Markle walks down the aisle
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

WATCH: Is this the scariest movie of the year?

Josephine Rozenberg-Clarke
Yahoo7 Be

It’s being hailed as one of the most frightening movies of the year, and now the Joel Edgerton-starring psychological horror It Comes at Night has its first chilling trailer. Check it out below!

Aussie star Joel plays Paul, a man struggling to protect his family in a world that has been ravaged by a mysterious plague.

The trailer opens with Will tied to a tree. Source: A24 Films

When a stranger (played by Girls actor Christopher Abbott) shows up on his property, Paul reluctantly allows the man and his family to stay with his own fam.

Will lays down the ground rules to Will. Source: A24 Films

Happy families...not for long! Source: A24 Films

They all prepare to hide in a mountain cabin away from the unnamed threat outside. But Paul lays down some ground rules: the red door stays locked at all times. And whatever you do, don’t go out at night.

Paul locks the red door. Source: A24 Films

Of course, the red door opens mysertiously one evening and Paul’s teen son Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr) goes outside into the night.

Don't go through that door, Travis! Source: A24

There's creepy stuff happening outside! Source: A24 Films

Though the trailer doesn't reveal much, it seems all kinds of scary hell breaks loose!

The family dog spots something in the woods. We're worried this canine is doomed! Source: A24 Films

Not 100% sure what is going on here, but whatever it is, it looks creepy as hell. Source: A24 Films

The film had its world premiere last week at the Overlook Film Festival, and scored rave reviews.

RELATED: WATCH: Terrifying shark-infested trailer for 47 Metres Down
RELATED: The It trailer is here to make you scream

After watching the movie at the festival, Uproxx called it “almost relentlessly scary” while BirthMovies Death’s review hailed it as “a nightmare of paranoia and distrust”, and described watching it as a “full-bodied experience that caused an entire audience to exhale heavily the moment the screen turned black.”

The freaky film is out June 9 in the US, with an Aussie date yet to be announced.

