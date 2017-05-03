WATCH: Is this the scariest movie of the year?

It’s being hailed as one of the most frightening movies of the year, and now the Joel Edgerton-starring psychological horror It Comes at Night has its first chilling trailer. Check it out below!

Aussie star Joel plays Paul, a man struggling to protect his family in a world that has been ravaged by a mysterious plague.

When a stranger (played by Girls actor Christopher Abbott) shows up on his property, Paul reluctantly allows the man and his family to stay with his own fam.

They all prepare to hide in a mountain cabin away from the unnamed threat outside. But Paul lays down some ground rules: the red door stays locked at all times. And whatever you do, don’t go out at night.

Of course, the red door opens mysertiously one evening and Paul’s teen son Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr) goes outside into the night.

Though the trailer doesn't reveal much, it seems all kinds of scary hell breaks loose!

The film had its world premiere last week at the Overlook Film Festival, and scored rave reviews.

After watching the movie at the festival, Uproxx called it “almost relentlessly scary” while BirthMovies Death’s review hailed it as “a nightmare of paranoia and distrust”, and described watching it as a “full-bodied experience that caused an entire audience to exhale heavily the moment the screen turned black.”

The freaky film is out June 9 in the US, with an Aussie date yet to be announced.

