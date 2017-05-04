News

Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know
Megan Marx answers Paradise question everyone wants to know

Paris Jackson just landed her first movie role

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

She is already friends with a host of celebrities including Kendall Jenner and, of course, she's famous for being the late King of Pop’s daughter.

But it looks like Paris Jackson will be making her own mark in the world of Hollywood as she is set to star in her first feature film!

The daughter of Michael Jackson will be starring alongside A-list actors Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton and David Oyelowo in the still-untitled project.

She has already got a lot of celebrity friends including Kendall Jenner. Source: Splash News

The upcoming project by Amazon Studios will be directed by Aussie Nash Edgerton, Deadline reported.

Jackson will play “an edgy 20-year-old” named Nelly in the dark comedy about an American businessman getting caught up with Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries and the FBI.

The actor seen at the Grammy Awards back in February. Source: Getty

While this is her first movie role, Jackson made her acting debut on an episode of US Fox drama series Star. She also began her modelling career in January with her first shoot for luxury brand Chanel.

RELATED: Paris: 'Dad was murdered, I was raped'
RELATED: Paris Jackson stuns in modeling debut

She's been popping up all over the place, attending the 2017 Grammys and appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, telling the host about her teen crush on Zac Efron.

She made her late-night TV debut back in March interviewing with Jimmy Fallon. Source: Getty

Most recently she was seen hanging out with gal pals Bella Hadid, Ruby Rose and Lara Stone at this year's Met Gala.

Paris was having a great time at the Met Gala sharing this picture on social media. Source: Instagram

Paris appears to be everywhere at the moment. It seems 2017 is definitely her year to shine!

