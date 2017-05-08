MKR's Bek wants to be the next Bondi Vet

News

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s put her MKR days well behind her and now Bek Outred is hoping to be Bondi's next "dogtor".

Bek currently works as a vet in Western Australia but has her sights set on the beaches of Bondi.

She wants to be Bondi's next 'dogtor'. Source: Instagram / drkbekaus

Current host, Dr Chris Brown, has announced his retirement after eight seasons on Bondi Vet.

Production company WTFN has started a national search to find a new vet to host the popular Channel 10 series.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Bek took to Instagram to make a plea to her followers to vote for her in the show's talent search.

The 27-year-old wrote: “If I become the next Bondi Vet I will personally come to each and every one of your houses and give you a homemade cake…but seriously, bribing aside – it would mean the world.” This post has since been deleted.

Dr Chris Brown is stepping down as the show's host after eight seasons. Source: Getty

So far, 61 people have voted for the MKR star but despite her pleas she still seems to be lagging far behind the top five nominees.

A source from WTFN told The Daily Telegraph that the top 50 is made up from nominations through both voters from the public and some “producers’ picks”.

The vet flirted up a storm with fellow MKR contestant Kyle McLean earlier this year, even sharing an on-screen kiss.

Kyle and Bek shared an ongoing flirtation on the show. Source: Channel 7

Before Bek departed the show she said on camera, “My romance with Kyle is just beginning. I’m sort of not ready to say goodbye to him yet.”

It seems the pair kept in contact after the show wrapped as Bek posted a photo to Instagram last month of her with Kyle and fellow MKR stars Ash Brannan and Tim Atwill.

Kyle and Bek caught up earlier this month with their MKR co-stars. Source: Instagram / drbekaus

Bek exclusively told Be back in February that their on-screen romance was “real”.

“We did have a really good connection and there was a lot of flirting going on. We spent a lot of time with each other,” she said.

But sadly the vet denied any romance prospects, “We keep in contact, but there’s no more flirtation. We’re just friends now!”

