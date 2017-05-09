Harry Styles' new music video sends fans into a frenzy

Harry Styles just released the music video for his first solo single Sign Of The Times and the Internet is going crazy.

His single was released in early April and fans have eagerly been anticipating the video to go along with it.

The cinematic music video takes place in a scenic coastal setting with Harry looking thoughtful and broody while singing.

The singer not only walks on water in the video but also flies and people on social media have gone into meltdown.

Accurate representation of what my body feels like when Harry sings



#SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/dd3p1b4e2Q — Lover ✨ (@signoftheemily) May 8, 2017

louis: come over

harry: can't i'm shooting for a music video in scotland

louis: i bought you another ring

harry: pic.twitter.com/cxNGen9Ofk — ️️️️️ (@signofhs) May 8, 2017

Someone even compared him to Jesus.

CAN YOU BELIEVE HARRY STYLES IS ACTUALLY JESUS pic.twitter.com/4pdk6hxiwq — beth loves harry (@nakedmagic) May 8, 2017

Either way, yer amazing Harry!

