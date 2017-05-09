News

Tziporah Malkah films bizarre rant

Harry Styles' new music video sends fans into a frenzy

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 /

Harry Styles just released the music video for his first solo single Sign Of The Times and the Internet is going crazy.

His single was released in early April and fans have eagerly been anticipating the video to go along with it.

Harry sent the Internet into meltdown with his new music video. Source: YouTube/Vevo

The cinematic music video takes place in a scenic coastal setting with Harry looking thoughtful and broody while singing.

He's defying gravity! Source: YouTube/Vevo

The singer not only walks on water in the video but also flies and people on social media have gone into meltdown.









Someone even compared him to Jesus.



Either way, yer amazing Harry!

