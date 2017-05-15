News

Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Sophie's Bachelorette 'diva demands'

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Sophie Monk was revealed as the new Bachelorette Australia.

But according to reports in Woman's Day the star already has "producers freaking out", an insider told the publication.

She will be the most paid Bachelor or Bachelorette they've ever had. Source: Channel 10

The source claims that Sophie has made some over-the-top requests before the show has even started filming.

The insider revealed to the magazine that Sophie has demanded the biggest paycheck in the franchise's history, and the list of "special requirements" are apparently next-level.

She's requested ample cigarette breaks during the filming of the show. Source: Instagram

The 37-year-old is reportedly requesting business class flights along with a personal runner to have on hand whenever she needs something, expanding the show's budget to breaking point.

Past Bachelors and Bachelorettes have travelled in economy, but for this blonde beauty cattle class just won't suffice!

"She's the first one to get business class on the trips, and she's obviously the highest paid Bachelor or Bachelorette ever," the insider told Woman's Day.

She refuses to travel economy class during trips on the show. Source: Instagram

They added that when Sophie was filming The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2015 that she had her on-call assistant to tend to her every need.

"Back then, she would order fresh green juices to be hand-delivered twice a day, as well as her favourite healthy salad," the source continued "He would get them for her like a waiter and personally serve her in her dressing room."

The publication also revealed that producers are worried she may not handle the long filming schedule and hours required to make the series a success.

Sophie told Kyle & Jackie the worst trait a guy could have on the show would be cocky. Source: Instagram

"She freaked out when she was told the rose ceremony filming takes 14-16 hours," the source added. "Everyone's really worried."

Meanwhile in an interview last month with NewsCorp the reality star admitted she wants to find someone who's independent and down to earth.

"I would love them to not want fame, just someone down to earth and sweet ... Someone that works because I don't want to have to pay for everything."

Sophie added, "I definitely want a family and I want someone that wants children too. I want to have a normal life like everyone else."

Good luck girl!

