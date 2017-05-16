Channing's wife Jenna dated Justin Timberlake

Jenna Dewan-Tatum has confirmed she once dated Justin Timberlake, long before she met her man Channing on the set of dance film Step Up.

The 36-year-old actress made the revelation during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and that wasn't the only rumour she addressed, as she spilled all on Justin and his former flame Britney Spears.

Justin and Britney famously dated for three years from 1999 to 2002, and when Jenna was asked about the JT and Brit's legendary rumoured dance-off, she was quick to deny it actually happened.

She answered: “OK, so this dance-off situation – it never happened, people! No. It was in the tabloids and everyone thought this happened. I really wish I could say that happened, because it would be the coolest story in the world!”

Meanwhile back to Jenna and Justin - it turns out the pair dated briefly when Jenna was a back-up dancer for *NSYNC.

“Yeah, we dated. Not that long. We were like friends that then dated,” she confirmed.

When asked by Andy if she was Justin’s rebound she replied: “No, I was not the rebound!”

Jenna insisted they are still good friends and “it’s not as salacious as everyone thinks”.

Justin is now married to actress Jessica Biel and Jenna tied the knot with Channing Tatum in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013.

