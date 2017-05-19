Meshel brands Karl 'insensitive' for flaunting Jasmine

Radio host Meshel Laurie has branded Karl Stefanovic as “insensitive” and “shameless” for PDA-filled display of his flourishing romance with girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough.

Meshel said live on-air: “It feels a little insensitive, obviously I don’t know these people.”

“Is it criminal? No. Is it illegal? No. Is it a bit bloody shameless and rotten? Maybe.”

She showed sympathy for Karl’s ex-wife Cassandra taking care of the children and “clearing out the house”.

Co-host Matt defended Karl, to an extent, saying: “But, they can’t hide their love forever, can they?”

Meshel’s criticisms follow Jackie O’s expression of empathy for Cassandra on her radio show with Kyle Sandilands.

Karl publicly debuted his new model girlfriend, 33, at Justin Cassin’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show.

Karl sat front row of the Kitx show at last years's MBFWA event with his former partner Cassandra Thorburn.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram