Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

Meshel brands Karl 'insensitive' for flaunting Jasmine

Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Radio host Meshel Laurie has branded Karl Stefanovic as “insensitive” and “shameless” for PDA-filled display of his flourishing romance with girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough.

Meshel said live on-air: “It feels a little insensitive, obviously I don’t know these people.”

“Is it criminal? No. Is it illegal? No. Is it a bit bloody shameless and rotten? Maybe.”

Meshel called Karl "insensitive" for flaunting his new relationship. Source: KIIS FM

She showed sympathy for Karl’s ex-wife Cassandra taking care of the children and “clearing out the house”.

Co-host Matt defended Karl, to an extent, saying: “But, they can’t hide their love forever, can they?”

The pair made their official debut as a couple at fashion week. Source: Getty

Meshel’s criticisms follow Jackie O’s expression of empathy for Cassandra on her radio show with Kyle Sandilands.

Karl publicly debuted his new model girlfriend, 33, at Justin Cassin’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show.

Karl with Cassandra last year at fashion week. Source: Getty

Karl sat front row of the Kitx show at last years's MBFWA event with his former partner Cassandra Thorburn.

