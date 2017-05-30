News

The Hanson brothers have 12 kids now

Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

If you were a 90s kid, you would have been well aware of the pop band Hanson, who shot to fame with their hit "MMMBop".

WATCH: The Hanson Brothers have 11 kids!

Now brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson are back into the spotlight - and they're sharing it with their children!

The 90s rock band Hanson are back! And they've brought their 11 kids back with them! Source:Supplied

They've enlisted 11 of their 12 kids to feature in their new music video for their new song I Was Born.

The adorable kiddies are seen lip syncing to the lyrics in the video and the release of their new song kicks off their 25th world anniversary tour.

As the trio hit the road, kicking off the Australian leg of the tour in Perth on June 15, they wrangled their children to sing, dance and role-play along to the song. Source: Instagram

Keyboardist and singer Taylor has five children with wife Natalie; sons Jordan (14), River (10) and Viggo (8) and daughters Penny (12) and Wilhelmina (4).

Guitarist and singer Isaac and his wife Nicole — have three children, sons Clarke Everett (10) and James Monroe (8) and three-year-old daughter Nina.

“All of my kids are learning to play instruments,” Taylor said recently. Source: Supplied

Drummer and singer Zac and wife Kate have four kids — John (9), Junia (6), George (3) and nine-month-old girl Mary.

The trio are said to hit Down Under starting their Aussie tour in Perth on June 15th, with other shows held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and the Gold Coast.

Zac added: “There is definitely musicality and artistry in the genes. So we will see what it becomes.” Source: Supplied

"Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than an anniversary tour." says Taylor.

"This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year," says Isaac.

Cutest thing we've ever seen! Welcome back boys!

