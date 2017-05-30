The Hanson brothers have 12 kids now

If you were a 90s kid, you would have been well aware of the pop band Hanson, who shot to fame with their hit "MMMBop".

WATCH: The Hanson Brothers have 11 kids!

Now brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson are back into the spotlight - and they're sharing it with their children!

They've enlisted 11 of their 12 kids to feature in their new music video for their new song I Was Born.

The adorable kiddies are seen lip syncing to the lyrics in the video and the release of their new song kicks off their 25th world anniversary tour.

Keyboardist and singer Taylor has five children with wife Natalie; sons Jordan (14), River (10) and Viggo (8) and daughters Penny (12) and Wilhelmina (4).

Guitarist and singer Isaac and his wife Nicole — have three children, sons Clarke Everett (10) and James Monroe (8) and three-year-old daughter Nina.

Drummer and singer Zac and wife Kate have four kids — John (9), Junia (6), George (3) and nine-month-old girl Mary.

The trio are said to hit Down Under starting their Aussie tour in Perth on June 15th, with other shows held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and the Gold Coast.

"Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than an anniversary tour." says Taylor.

"This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year," says Isaac.

Cutest thing we've ever seen! Welcome back boys!

